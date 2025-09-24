Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Worker Trapped In Landscaping Machine, Hospitalized In Rockland County: Osha Investigating

A 44-year-old man was seriously hurt after becoming trapped in a commercial landscaping machine during an industrial accident in Rockland County, police said.

The incident happened at the Organic Recycling, Inc. Orangeburg facility. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
According to the Orangetown Police Department, the incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 23, when emergency responders worked quickly to free the Spring Valley resident. He was then taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. 

His current condition is not available, police said.

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to investigate the incident, which happened at the Organic Recycling facility located off of Route 303. 

The victim's identity was not released. 

The incident prompted a large response that included the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps, Rockland County Paramedics, Tappan Fire Department, Orangetown Highway Department, Orangetown Department of Environmental Management and Engineering, New York State Police, Rockland County Technical Rescue Team, Rockland County BCI Crime Scene Unit, and surrounding fire agencies.

“The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, no further updates are available,” Orangetown Police said.

