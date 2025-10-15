Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Worker, 50, Killed In Explosion At Scrap Yard In NY

A 50-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 15, in an explosion at a recycling facility in Orange County, police said.

The explosion happened at ASAP Scrap Recycling, located at 2780 Route 208 in Walden. 

According to the Town of Montgomery Police Department, the incident happened at around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at ASAP Scrap Recycling, located at 2780 Route 208 in Walden.

Officers and members of the Walden Fire Department responded after a report of an explosion with injuries. When they arrived, they found no active fire, but located a 50-year-old male employee deceased at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the victim, a Middletown resident, had been using a cutting torch when the explosion occurred. His name has not yet been released.

The Town of Montgomery Police Department is now investigating the incident alongside the Walden Fire Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

