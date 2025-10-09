Woman Threatens To Stab Neighbor With Large Kitchen Knife In Intense Rockland Dispute: Cops

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, when officers responded to a report of a dispute between neighbors at an apartment complex in Tomkins Cove, the Stony Point Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Investigators said they found two women involved in the dispute. After interviewing both, officers determined that one of them, identified as 42-year-old Inez Henriquez of Tomkins Cove, had been in possession of a large kitchen knife and allegedly threatened to stab the other woman involved.

No injuries were reported in connection with the dispute, police added.

Henriquez was arrested at about 1:40 p.m. and charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree harassment, police said.

She was processed at police headquarters and released with an appearance ticket returnable on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in Stony Point Justice Court.

