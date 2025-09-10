Light Rain Fog/Mist 62°

Woman Stabbed To Death In New York Home: Police

A woman was found stabbed to death inside her Brentwood home, Suffolk County Police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ajax9
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Third Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 55 West White Street at 5:26 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Melida Velasquez, 59, dead inside the residence with stab wounds, investigators said.

The Suffolk County Homicide Squad has launched an investigation. Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 631-852-6392. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, the P3 Tips mobile app, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Authorities noted tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if information leads to an arrest.

Additional details about Melida Velasquez were unavailable at the time of publishing. Her loved ones are invited to share with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

