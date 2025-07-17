Overcast 80°

SHARE

Woman Sleeping In Car At NY Dunkin' Had Hundreds of Drug Bags, Crack, Pills: Cops

A routine well-being check outside a Dunkin' in Orange County turned into a major drug bust after police said they uncovered a significant stash of narcotics inside a vehicle. 

Over 200 bags of heroin/fentanyl, dozens of pills, and crack cocaine were found in a sleeping woman's car in the parking lot of the Dunkin' in Port Jervis, police said. 

Over 200 bags of heroin/fentanyl, dozens of pills, and crack cocaine were found in a sleeping woman's car in the parking lot of the Dunkin' in Port Jervis, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Port Jervis Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 16, when officers were called to the coffee shop in Port Jervis at 291 East Main St. to check on two people who were "nodding out" in a car, the Port Jervis Police Department said. 

Upon arrival, officers spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle, the department added. 

A further investigation led to the seizure of approximately 235 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 68 pills, 12 grams of crack cocaine, one scale, additional drug paraphernalia, and $5,895 in cash, according to police. 

A female Port Jervis resident was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Her name was not immediately available. 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE