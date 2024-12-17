Woman Nabbed Stealing Vehicle From Rockland County Motel After Crash: Police

Kayla Jones, of the Bronx, was charged with grand larceny on Tuesday, Dec. 10, after security video showed her, wearing a black sweatshirt and grey pants, get into the car at the Stony Point Budget Inn and drive away on Route 9W, said Lt. Daniel J. Schoales of the Stony Point Police.

While investigating the incident, Schoales said it was determined that Jones was involved in a single-car accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway while driving the stolen vehicle.

Jones matched the description from the security video from the motel. The New York State Police investigated the accident, and she was transported to Nyack Hospital by ambulance.

Stony Point officers responded to the hospital and arrested Jones.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

