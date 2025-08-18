Woman Found Dead Inside Car On Parkway In NY

The discovery happened around 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, on the eastbound Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon, just before the Broad Street exit, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O’Leary.

A patrol officer initially responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the shoulder. Inside, the woman was found deceased.

Detectives from the department’s General Investigations Unit are treating the case as a crime, O’Leary said. Preliminary findings suggest the victim may have been targeted for violence, though O'Leary stressed there is no threat to the public.

The scene was examined by the Forensic Investigations Unit, and the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office removed the body. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

