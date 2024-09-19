Woman Caught Years After Fleeing Crash That Killed Man Near Hudson Valley Trail: Police

Bronx resident Glenys Manana-Rodriguez surrendered herself to Yorktown Police on Monday, Sept. 16 on charges connected to a fatal crash that happened within the town in August 2020, the department announced on Thursday, Sept. 19.

On the day of the crash, Aug. 23, 2020, a man who had been riding a bicycle was struck by an unknown vehicle in the area of Birdsall Drive where it intersects the North County Trailway. Arriving officers found good samaritans giving CPR to the severely injured victim.

The cyclist later died from his injuries at Westchester Medical Center on Aug. 27, 2020.

Following the crash, the department began an extensive investigation to find the vehicle that struck the man, which was believed to be a gray mini-van. However, the effort was not successful.

However, years later, in September 2024, the department received an anonymous tip about the vehicle and shared this information with surrounding police agencies. On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the vehicle was found in Eastchester and brought back to Yorktown for further investigation.

Days later, at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, Manana-Rodriguez turned herself in to the department for arrest. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony, and ordered held on a $25,000 cash bail that she was unable to post.

Manana-Rodriguez was then brought to the Westchester County Jail. She is set to return to Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.