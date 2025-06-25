Fair 94°

Woman Accused Of Stealing From Vulnerable Adults At Hudson Valley Facility: Nysp

A Connecticut woman has been arrested in the Hudson Valley for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from two mentally disabled women under her care, police announced.

The alleged theft was discovered by an employee of St. Dominic’s Family Services, which has a location in Goshen at 146 Broadlea Rd. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Fairfield County resident Natalie Taylor, age 37, of Stratford, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 24, by the New York State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Monroe, Orange County, and charged with multiple felonies, including grand larceny, identity theft, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, State Police announced on Tuesday, June 24. 

The investigation began on Thursday, April 17, after a staff member at St. Dominic’s Family Services, a facility for adults with mental disabilities with a location in Goshen, noticed unusually low balances in the bank accounts of two female residents, ages 28 and 29. The employee also flagged suspicious transactions made in the Bronx, police said. 

State Police say Taylor had access to the victims' debit cards and used them to make unauthorized personal purchases without their consent. 

Taylor was processed at State Police Monroe and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Town of Goshen Court on Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say the case remains under investigation. 

