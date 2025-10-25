Woman, 66, Critically Injured After Being Struck By Drunk Driver On Long Island: Police

The crash occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Denton Avenue around 5:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24. The woman suffered severe trauma after being hit by a 2024 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the police.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators determined that the driver, identified as Adrian Raghunanan, 26, of 139-16 87th Avenue in Queens, was operating the vehicle while intoxicated, police said.

Raghunanan was charged with Felony Vehicular Assault and Driving While Intoxicated.

His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25, at First District Court in Hempstead.

