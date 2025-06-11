Woman, 2 Men Paid For Videos Of Monkeys Being Tortured, DOJ Says

An indictment, unsealed on Wednesday, June 11, names Katrina D. Favret, of Tennessee, and Robert M. Craig, of North Carolina, according to the US Department of Justice.

They are accused of conspiring with Ronald P. Bedra, of Etna, Ohio — who was previously charged — to produce so-called animal crush videos. Favret is also charged with directly creating and distributing such content.

According to court documents, the group worked with individuals overseas to create videos depicting brutal acts of violence against juvenile and adult monkeys.

The indictment alleges that encrypted chat applications were used to send money to people in Indonesia who agreed to carry out the torture on camera.

Some of the videos allegedly created through this conspiracy included depictions of monkeys being sodomized with a heated screwdriver and others involving genital mutilation using scissors, the indictment states.

The FBI and US Fish and Wildlife Service investigated the case.

