'Wolf In Sheep's Clothing': HV School Coach Used Snapchat To Get Nudes From Minors, Feds Say

Eastchester resident Thomas Puccini, age 28, was arrested on Wednesday, May 21, and appeared the same day in White Plains federal court, where he was ordered detained, according to US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton.

Puccini was employed as the Interim Director of Physical Education, Health, and Athletics by the Eastchester Union Free School District. He served as Eastchester High School’s football coach and became interim athletic director in July 2024.

According to federal prosecutors, Puccini is accused of using social media and messaging platforms to exploit students and solicit explicit material from minors. Court documents say the activity occurred over several years and involved multiple victims.

In one case, Puccini allegedly used Snapchat to contact a 17-year-old student while using the username "alex_fundi2," sending him a nude image of a female. The "girl" told him that she knew him and went to the same school, which led to the victim sending "her" nude photos of himself that showed his penis, federal prosecutors said.

After exchanging messages for a week or two, the victim blocked the "alex_fundi2" account. Shortly after this, though, the victim received messages from a CashApp account that told him to unblock the account while also saying, "I have your pics and vids," adding, "add me or I send your pics," according to federal officials.

The victim then unblocked the account and continued sending explicit pictures, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also detailed another incident in January 2023, when Puccini allegedly used Snapchat to communicate with a 16-year-old victim and coerce them into sending explicit pictures in exchange for expensive gifts. On Jan. 10, 2023, the "alex_fundi2" account told the victim, "If I send you for the jacket, I’m going to need you to send those 2 vids and then…. As many vids as I want and of anything that I want until Monday," according to prosecutors.

Federal officials allege that after this, the victim sent several files containing explicit images.

According to prosecutors, Puccini also targeted victims as young as 13 years old. A search warrant executed at his residence in November 2024 resulted in the seizure of his desktop computer, which was found to have an iCloud backup of around 8,000 messages to or from one of the young victims between January 2017 and December 2020. In hundreds of the messages, Puccini allegedly talked about masturbating, the victim's penis, or asked for explicit pictures.

Puccini was charged in connection with allegedly extorting a teenager to send sexually explicit images and videos in November 2024, as Daily Voice previously reported.

After that arrest, Puccini was placed on administrative leave and was no longer permitted on district property.

Puccini faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, each carrying a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, as well as one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact Homeland Security Investigations via its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or through its online tip form.

In a statement on Wednesday, HSI New York Acting Special Agent in Charge James Manning called Puccini a "wolf in sheep’s clothing."

"He worked closely with kids and teenagers nearly every day, all allegedly while hiding his shameful dark side of exploitation, and committing crimes against the same minors placed under his care," Manning continued.

