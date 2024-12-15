Wintry Mess: Updated Snowfall Totals Released For Storm Causing Slippery Travel

The system will arrive Sunday night, Dec. 15, into Monday morning, Dec. 16.

Light snow and sleet are expected, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation in areas shaded darker blue on the AccuWeather map in the first image above.

The National Weather Service warns that these conditions may create hazardous road situations for Monday morning commutes.

Regions shaded light blue may experience light freezing rain with minor accumulations, leading to icy roads.

AccuWeather cautions that any ice or snow can be dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians, especially with low visibility at night.

Rain is expected to persist on Monday, with temperatures in the mid-40s, peaking at 50 degrees in southern areas.

Showers are likely to taper off by midday Tuesday, Dec. 17.

