Wintry Mess: Updated Snowfall Totals Released For Storm Causing Slippery Travel

A quick-moving storm will bring a wintry mix to the region, causing slippery travel conditions.

Areas in the darker shade of blue are expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, while locations in the light shade should see a coating to an inch and icy conditions from the system.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the types of precipitation being predicted by location, with intermittent rain and drizzle (green), an icy mix (pink), and mostly snow (blue).

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The system will arrive Sunday night, Dec. 15, into Monday morning, Dec. 16.

Light snow and sleet are expected, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation in areas shaded darker blue on the AccuWeather map in the first image above.

The National Weather Service warns that these conditions may create hazardous road situations for Monday morning commutes.

Regions shaded light blue may experience light freezing rain with minor accumulations, leading to icy roads.

AccuWeather cautions that any ice or snow can be dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians, especially with low visibility at night.

Rain is expected to persist on Monday, with temperatures in the mid-40s, peaking at 50 degrees in southern areas.

Showers are likely to taper off by midday Tuesday, Dec. 17.

