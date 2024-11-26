Winning Numbers For Tuesday, Nov. 26 'Mega Millions' Drawing With Estimated $489M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $489 million with a $229.3 million cash option.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing are: 05-22-24-39-42 with a Mega Ball of 03 and a Megaplier of 3X

If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

Lottery players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning a Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five balls plus the gold Mega Ball, according to officials.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.