Winning Numbers For Saturday, Jan. 25 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $46M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $46 million with a $24.9 million cash option after being recently reset.

If no Lottery player claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 08-15-17-53-66 with a Powerball of 14 and the Power Play was 3X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

