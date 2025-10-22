Window Washer, 25, Takes Fatal Fall From Manhattan Building: Nypd

Officers responded around 9:11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19 to a 911 call of an aided male in front of 560 West 168th Street, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Upon arrival, officers found Ander Bustamante, on the sidewalk with injuries “indicative of falling from an elevated position,” police said.

Bustamante was taken by EMS to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Bustamente's obituary shows he would've been 26 next month. A Spanish news channel said he was a soccer player from Ecuador.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.