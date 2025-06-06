Will This Be the Year? Jets Fans Fired Up As 2025 Tickets Go On Sale

The last winning season came back in 2015. The last playoff appearance? 2010. That’s a long time to wait, and yet, the green-and-white faithful are still here, still hoping, still showing up. And maybe, just maybe, this is the year it all turns.

With a new head coach, a dynamic new quarterback, and a hunger to break the drought, the Jets are giving fans a reason to believe. And now, tickets are officially on sale for both the preseason and regular season at StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.

Preseason games at MetLife Stadium are set for Saturday, August 16 against the Giants and Friday, August 22 against the Eagles. Tickets start at around $18, a great chance to catch the squad early and see what’s new.

Single-game tickets for the regular season are also live. The Jets open at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 7, followed by matchups with the Bills, Cowboys, Panthers, Browns, Falcons, Dolphins, and Patriots. There's even a trip across the pond to take on the Broncos in London on October 12.

The buzz is real, and it’s not just wishful thinking. Aaron Glenn, a former Jet and respected defensive coach, takes over as head coach. Under center Justin Fields—signed in the offseason—brings energy, speed, and a playmaker’s mentality to an offense that desperately needed a lift.

Whether you're looking to catch the early preseason action or be there when it counts in the fall, now's the time. Tickets are available through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats, with prices varying by game.

After everything—after all the waiting and rebuilding and almosts—Jets fans deserve something to cheer about. And if 2025 is the year, you’ll want to say you were there.

