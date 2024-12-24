'Wicked'-Themed Night To Light Up Popular Holiday Drive-Thru In Hudson Valley: Here's When

Families looking for a festive way to celebrate the holidays can visit Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza at the Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, where a "Wicked Night" will take center stage on Monday, Dec. 30.

The special event will bring the beloved witches Elphaba and Glinda to life along the route, accompanied by hit songs from the iconic movie, which was adapted from the 2003 musical and was released in theaters in late November. The film, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has already defied gravity by grossing $571.3 million worldwide as of Monday, Dec. 23, according to Billboard.

Visitors to the extravaganza can also enjoy a family-friendly "Wicked"-themed New Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, perfect for ringing in 2025.

The Winter Wonderland, located in Kensico Dam Plaza, is open nightly through Dec. 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets cost $37 per vehicle, with additional charges for large vans or limos. Guests are encouraged to book reservations in advance to avoid surcharges.

This year’s event features exciting new attractions, including a 125-foot pixel LED wall that displays scenes of the winter night sky, complete with enchanting northern lights. Families will also be greeted by a live Ice Queen character at the start of the route, who will create a magical snow-filled experience. Visitors can use a free OtoCast app to hear stories about the dazzling light displays along the way.

The drive-thru experience takes about 25 to 30 minutes, making it the perfect evening outing for families looking to soak in holiday cheer.

Organized by the Westchester Parks Foundation, the event supports over 50 parks in the county by reinvesting proceeds to improve and enhance the park system.

Tickets can be bought by clicking here.

