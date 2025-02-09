Overcast 32°

Who Is Luigi Mangione? New TV Special Explores Accused CEO Killer

What drove Luigi Mangione from online forums to the center of a shocking crime? 

A new Investigation Discovery special seeks to answer that question, unpacking the story behind the man accused of assassinating a United Healthcare CEO in a case that stunned the nation.

Who Is Luigi Mangione? premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, on Investigation Discovery and will stream on Max. 

The hour-long special digs deep into the accused killer’s life, tracing his digital footprint, personal struggles, and alleged descent into violence.

The special features insight from Dan Abrams, criminologist Casey Jordan, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. 

It explores how Mangione’s online activity, chronic pain struggles, and mental state may have played a role in the alleged crime.

Through his own posts, Reddit discussions, and accounts from those who knew him, Who Is Luigi Mangione? pieces together the events leading up to his high-profile arrest.

