Who Is Lindsey Halligan? Trump Taps Mar-a-Lago Lawyer As Virginia’s Top Prosecutor

Trump announced that he is nominating Lindsey Halligan, a senior aide in the White House, to serve as the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia as he continues to target political adversaries.

"It is my honor to appoint Lindsey Halligan, who has been serving as Special Assistant to the President at the White House, as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia," he posted on Truth Social late on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The president described Halligan as "a tough, smart, and loyal attorney," in a lengthy rant on his social media platform.

"(She) has worked with me for a long time, including in the winning fight against the Weaponization of our Justice System by Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, which she witnessed firsthand when she stood up for my rights during the Unconstitutional and UnAmerican raid on my home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida," he wrote.

Halligan has been a part of Trump's legal team in recent years and was among the lawyers who defended him against the government in the Mar-a-Lago classified document case.

"As a Partner at the biggest Law Firm in Florida, Lindsey proved herself to be a tremendous trial lawyer, and later represented me (and WON!) in the disgraceful Democrat Documents Hoax, as well as MANY other major, high profile cases," Trump continued.

"She is extremely intelligent, fearless and, working with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, has the strength and determination to be absolutely OUTSTANDING in this new and very important role."

Earlier this year, Halligan was tasked with removing "improper ideology" from the Smithsonian Institution and served as "Special Assistant to the President" and "Senior Associate Staff Secretary" for the administration.

Before her time with the Trump administration, Halligan was a partner at Cole, Scott and Kissane in Florida, where she handled residential and commercial insurance claims.

"Congratulations, Lindsey," the president concluded. "You will do GREAT things for JUSTICE, Virginia, and our Country!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.