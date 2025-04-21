Who Is John Korir? Meet The New Boston Marathon Champion With Speed In His Blood

Korir pushed a hot early pace with a first-half split of 1:01:54 and never looked back. His win adds a new layer of legacy to the Korir family name — his older brother, Wesley Korir, won the Boston Marathon in 2012 with a time of 2:12:40.

Behind John Korir was a stacked elite field that kept the pressure on through the final miles.

Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania and Cybran Kotut of Kenya finished in a dead heat for second and third, both logging a finish time of 2:05:04 after identical 1:01:54 half splits.

American runner Conner Mantz of Utah gave fans something to cheer for, placing fourth in 2:05:08 after running the fastest first half in the group, at 1:01:53. Ethiopian track star Muktar Edris closed out the top five with a strong debut, finishing in 2:05:59.

On the women’s side, Sharon Lokedi powered her way to victory, clocking in at 2:17:22, edging out two-time world champion Hellen Obiri, who finished second in 2:17:41. The Kenyan stars led a fiercely competitive field from the start.

Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia placed third in 2:18:06, followed by fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai, who crossed the line in 2:21:32. Ethiopian distance runner Amane Beriso rounded out the top five at 2:21:58.

Just 44 seconds separated the top three finishers in one of the closest women’s races Boston has seen in years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.