Whiteout Conditions Possible In Parts Of Northeast As Clipper System Combines With Cold Front

An Alberta clipper coupled with an approaching cold front will spark snow showers and squalls in much of the Northeast, with whiteout conditions expected in some spots at times.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Wind gusts Monday night, Jan. 27, into Tuesday, Jan. 28 could hit 50 mph as a cold front pushes through.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
The frontal system will push through Monday night, Jan. 27, according to the National Weather Service. It will be accompanied by widespread wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour, and a blast of Arctic air.

The first round of snow showers and squalls is expected Monday evening into early Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28 in the areas shown in blue in the first image above from AccuWeather.

"Between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, a cold front racing out of Canada will bring the risk for snow squalls, which can feature a rapid onset of whiteout conditions and gusty winds that can make travel conditions extremely hazardous for anyone caught within the squalls," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Wind gusts during that time could hit 50 mph in the shaded areas shown in the second image above.

Tuesday will be brisk and windy, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

The next round of light snow and possible squalls will come Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 29.

It will be followed by clearing, leading to a bright and sunny day on Thursday, Jan. 30.

