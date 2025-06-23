Where Is Isabella? 13-Year-Old Has Been Missing From HV For More Than 4 Days

Isabella Thomas, 13, has been missing from New Rochelle since Thursday, June 19, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Thomas was last seen wearing an oversized grey and black shirt, black sweat pants, and grey crocs.

She may be wearing her hair in an afro and could be traveling to Queens.

Anyone with any information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 1-800-346-3543.

Click the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.