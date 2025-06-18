Where Are Allison & Nailah? Hudson Valley Teens Have Been Missing For Over 4 Days

Nailah Hughes, 13, of Yonkers, and Allison Brooks, 16, of Valhalla, were both last seen on Saturday, June 14, according to authorities.

Hughes may have traveled to Harlem or the Bronx, according to police. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

