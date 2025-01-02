Wheelchair-Bound Man Survives New Orleans Attack With Broken Legs: Daughter

Sensky, who uses a wheelchair, was struck by the pickup truck during the attack in the French Quarter, breaking both legs and ejecting him from his chair, his daughter Heaven Sensky Kirsch told Daily Voice on Thursday, Jan. 2.

“By the grace of God, he is alive,” Heaven said. “He’s currently in surgery. I want people to know my dad is alive, full of life, resilient, and I’m sure he’ll continue to live vibrantly.”

Jeremi had been returning to his hotel after leaving friends at a pizza shop because he was cold and wanted to call it a night, Heaven explained. When he didn’t arrive as expected, his family feared the worst.

“We thought he was likely dead for hours because he wasn’t picking up his phone,” Heaven said. She and her mother, Crystal Sensky, went to a nearby trauma unit, hoping he had survived.

“When we found him, we were told he had two broken legs, with one bone sticking out, and that he had been ejected from his chair into the street,” Heaven said. “He laid there for a while after an officer marked him alive on his forehead and told him they’d be back because there were worse-off injuries.”

Jeremi is now out of surgery but remains intubated, according to his daughter. She added that her father described hearing shots fired over him as he lay in the street.

The family, including Heaven’s husband, Casey Kirsch, expressed their gratitude for the medical staff and all those who have shown concern for Jeremi.

Another Pennsylvania native, Ryan Quigley was also injured in the attack, click here for that full report. He was with his coworker and Princeton classmate, Tiger Bech who was killed, click here for our coverage of his death.

The FBI continues to investigate the attack as an act of terrorism.

