Westchester Medical Center Residents Ratify New Labor Contract After Months of Negotiations

The deal was finalized Thursday night, July 17, under the leadership of newly appointed WMC CEO Dr. David Lubarsky, and comes just as a new class of medical interns begins its residency at the hospital.

Supporters touted the deal for delivering long-fought improvements to wages and working conditions.

Union members, represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), said the contract marks a turning point in the hospital’s treatment of its house staff, following months of collective action that included a major public rally, petition deliveries, and direct pressure on hospital leadership.

At the center of the agreement is a 22% wage increase over five years—bringing salaries in line with nearby hospitals by 2026, a core demand throughout negotiations.

“This new contract is a huge victory,” said Dr. Daniel Bassily, a CIR member. “We were struggling just to pay our rent and for things like childcare – with some of us even taking on second jobs to pay the bills.”

In addition to wage parity, the doctors won several quality-of-life improvements, including:

Paid parking reimbursement for off-site rotations

Juneteenth recognized as a paid holiday

A hospital-funded Uber service to get physicians home safely after long shifts

CIR/SEIU represents over 40,000 resident physicians and fellows nationwide and is the largest house staff union in the country. The group said the win at Westchester Medical Center sets an example for other hospitals navigating similar issues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.