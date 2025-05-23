West Point Professor Resigns Ahead Of Trump Grad Speech, 'Demands To Indoctrinate': Op-Ed

Graham Parsons, a professor of philosophy who studied and taught military ethics, detailed the reasons behind his resignation after 13 years at the academy in a New York Times op-ed from earlier in May.

According to Parsons, the events leading up to his resignation came soon after Trump took office and began demanding that the school modify its curriculum.

"Once a school that strove to give cadets the broad-based, critical-minded, nonpartisan education they need for careers as Army officers, it was suddenly eliminating courses, modifying syllabuses and censoring arguments to comport with the ideological tastes of the Trump administration," Parsons wrote in the op-ed.

The same week that the Trump presidency began, West Point administrators allegedly began pressuring Parsons to withdraw an article about the "military’s obligation to be politically neutral" that had been accepted for publishing by the Lawfare national security blog, he wrote. Additionally, an executive order on Monday, Jan. 27 stopped any educational institution operated by the US Armed Forces from "promoting, advancing or otherwise inculcating" any "un-American" theories like "gender ideology" or that "America’s founding documents are racist or sexist," Parsons wrote.

Around the same time, in early February, the school was forced to disband several student clubs focused on diversity, gender, and cultural identity, including the Asian-Pacific Forum Club, Society of Women Engineers, National Society of Black Engineers, and Latin Cultural Club, per the president’s directives on federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programming, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

"These were brazen demands to indoctrinate, not educate," Parsons wrote in his op-ed.

According to the former professor, as a result of Trump's requested changes, department heads would order reviews of syllabi and demand edits. The school even allegedly got rid of two history courses—Topics in Gender History and Race, Ethnicity, Nation—as well as an English course, Power and Difference.

Parsons also wrote that the academy dissolved its sociology major and disbanded a Black history project.

"I expected — naïvely, I now realize — that West Point’s leaders would set an example for the cadets by raising their voices in defense of the values and mission of the institution," Parsons wrote in his essay, continuing, "Instead, I have seen an eagerness to reassure the Trump administration that the academy is in its pocket."

President Trump is set to deliver a commencement address at West Point on Saturday, May 24, at 10 a.m. in Michie Stadium, located in the Orange County town of Highlands.

Click here to read Parsons' full New York Times op-ed.

