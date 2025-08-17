'We Miss Her Madly': Famed Bodybuilder, Life Coach Dies Unexpectedly At 37

Her family in her obituary said McNeff's passing was “unexpected but peaceful.”

McNeff grew up in Concord, Massachusetts, and graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School before attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst. From a young age, she excelled in a wide range of sports — equestrian, board diving, and skiing — before turning her focus to bodybuilding, according to her obituary

She went on to win multiple state titles in Maryland and Delaware and earned recognition in the 2005 documentary "Raising the Bar," which explored the demanding world of competitive bodybuilding.

Her obituary called her a “lifelong athlete” who achieved “the highest success that sector offered.”

McNeff's father Dave called his daughter "determined to achieve whatever she set out to do," and her resume backs that up.

"Hayley was like a beam of light in this world. She had boundless energy and was very determined to achieve whatever she set out to do," he told People magazine. "She set her sights on bodybuilding and fitness and achieved the highest success that sector offered. She loved us and we love Hayley very much, we miss her madly."

McNeff was remembered for her personality as much as her accomplishments. According to her obituary, she was known for her “quick wit” and “constant sense of humor.” It continued, “She had a gift for making those around her laugh and feel welcomed. Her energy and determination was a constant in her life and she always accomplished what she set out to achieve. She treasured her friendships and nurtured strong, lasting relationships with those who knew her best.”

