Watch: Wild Flash Flooding Transforms NY Train Station Into ‘Mini Niagara’

The viral Instagram clip, shared by WhatIsNewYork, shows water cascading down the station’s stairwells and platforms, creating what commenters dubbed the “Great Neck Falls” and “Neckagara Falls.” Others joked it looked like a scene from Universal Studios or a mini version of Niagara.

A similar clip was also shared by TheLukeReport on X, formerly Twitter.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 2:53 p.m. for Nassau County, including Great Neck, after Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 3 inches of rain had already fallen. Officials warned that rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour could create life-threatening flooding in creeks, streams, highways, and underpasses.

“Move to higher ground now! This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the weather service cautioned.

The storm disrupted travel across the region, with commuters wading through ankle-deep waters to reach trains. “Dude under the overpass was like, ‘yeah, train’s still comin’, don’t worry,’” one commenter wrote, as the surreal scene continued.

Experts warn that climate change is fueling more frequent sudden downpours across the Northeast. Several social media users noted that these “mini monsoons” were rare decades ago but now appear to be a recurring hazard.

The National Weather Service urges drivers to avoid flooded roads, noting most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Just 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most cars.

Residents across Long Island and New York City are advised to stay alert for additional storm activity into the evening.

