Watch: Struggle Before Man's Death In NY Police Custody Captured On Bodycam

The footage–released by the New York Attorney General’s Office on Thursday, June 26–captures the encounter between two Suffolk County Police officers and 41-year-old Henry Sanders outside a Wyandanch store on Aug. 1, 2024.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a man in distress near North 15th Street and Merritt Avenue at around 10:20 a.m.

In the footage, the officers are seen confronting Sanders as he stands outside the store with his pants down to his ankles, exposing his genitals. He appears visibly distraught and incoherent, yelling and thrashing about as officers repeatedly tell him to pull his pants up.

As officers attempt to handcuff him, Sanders resists and continues to thrash, at times yelling and struggling as officers roll him onto his stomach and finally restrain him.

Moments later, he appears to become unresponsive while in handcuffs. Sanders was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the AG’s office.

Under state law, the Office of Special Investigation is mandated to investigate any incident where a police officer may have caused a person’s death, regardless of whether the individual was armed or in custody.

Heather Palmore, an attorney for Sanders' family, told CBS New York that the way officers treated the man was "totally inappropriate."

It was excessive. It was forceful ... It looked like he was treated like a criminal more than someone who was in need of medical assistance," Palmore said.

The full video is available on the Attorney General’s website.

