Watch: Rory McIlroy Hits Bizarre Trick Shot After Striking Hidden Ball at The Open

While sitting in a tough part of the course at Royal Portrush, the Irish golfer took a swing in the rough that got him back on the fairway — but another ball was unearthed during the shot.

"Have you ever seen anything like that?" McIlroy exclaimed in a video that went viral online.

"There was another ball there ... Oh my god have you ever ... It was sitting right on top of another ball and as soon as he made impact he could feel it," announcers mused.

McIlroy then tossed the extra ball into a bush while lamenting the unlucky landing spot.

He went on to bogey the 11th, but got the stroke back one hole later when he eagled the 12th hole, much to the delight of the fans on hand.

McIlroy finished the round 2-under and is 8-under as of Saturday afternoon. He was tied for fourth behind American Scott Scheffler, who roared to a commanding 14-under.

"That is one of the most weird, ridiculous things I've ever seen," he said after the round. "So strange."

