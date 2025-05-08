Partly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Watch Live As NJ Hotel Is Imploded Saturday Morning: Routes 17, 287 To Close

The implosion of the Sheraton Crossroads Hotel in Mahwah is set for Saturday morning, May 10, but police are warning the public to stay away from the area or risk being removed — or towed.

The Sheraton Hotel in Mahwah is tenatively set for demolition.

The Sheraton Hotel in Mahwah is tenatively set for demolition.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The multi-story building being demolished is located on private property at the Crossroads/Sheraton site and is not part of a Township-sponsored event, officials said. Scroll down for a link to watch the event live.

Police said the entire area is off-limits to anyone without credentials. That includes:

  • Route 17
  • Mountainside Avenue
  • The Jaguar Land Rover exit
  • The Ramapo River

Anyone who tries to access the property — by car, ATV, or on foot — will be removed by police or onsite security, according to the release.

Road & Highway Closures Start Early

The following closures will begin before the scheduled 7:30 a.m. implosion and last until the “all-clear” is given:

  • Stag Hill Road will be closed to all non-residential traffic at Mountainside Ave.
  • Geiger Road and roads in the West Mahwah/West Ward areas — including First Street, Meadow Avenue, Long Avenue, Johnson Avenue, Catherine Avenue, Brook Street, Strysko Avenue, Sustack Place, and South Street — will be shut down to non-local traffic.
  • From 5 a.m. onward, New Jersey State Police will patrol Routes 17 and 287, warning drivers not to stop or park near the site. All traffic near the site will be completely halted prior to the implosion, police said.

Can You Watch It?

Yes — but from a distance.

Several areas around town may offer a partial or full view, though residents are reminded not to trespass or park illegally. The Township of Mahwah Facebook page will livestream the implosion for anyone who wants to safely watch from home.

Watch it live here: www.facebook.com/mahwahtownship

The event is being handled by a team that includes:

  • The New Jersey Department of Labor
  • An experienced implosion contractor
  • The developer’s general contractor
  • The New Jersey State Police
  • The Mahwah Police Department
  • Other Township personnel

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE