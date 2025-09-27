Worth IT? Hundreds Of Fans Storm Field In UVA's Game-Winning Upset, Costs School $50K

The game ended when Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw an interception to Virginia’s Ja’Son Prevard, sealing the win.

Virginia entered the matchup unranked, while FSU came in as a top-10 team. Moments later, fans poured onto the field, with some even climbing the goalposts.

But the celebration carries a price tag. Under new ACC field-storming rules adopted this summer, Virginia will be fined $50,000 as a first-time offender. The money will go to the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Fund, conference officials said.

A source tells Daily Voice that 15 people suffered injuries of varying degrees and heavy traffic outside of the stadium kept ambulances from accessing the area.

