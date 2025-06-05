Watch: Gunman Shot Dead By Troopers After Firing On Nysp Barracks

Officer-worn camera footage (below) released by the New York Attorney General’s office Thursday, June 5, shows David Levine, 69, armed with a rifle outside the NYSP’s Saratoga barracks in Malta on Wednesday, April 9.

The footage, showing four different troopers’ perspectives, captures officers repeatedly yelling for Levine to drop his weapon and get on the ground amid a standoff in the agency’s parking lot. He refuses, at one point saying, “no.”

Levine is then seen raising his rifle before multiple troopers open fire. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as Daily Voice previously reported. No troopers were injured.

A preliminary investigation found that Levine arrived at the police station at around 1:45 p.m. armed with a hunting-style rifle, police said. He fired multiple rounds into the building before troopers ran outside and confronted him.

Authorities have not revealed any known connection between Levine and the New York State Police or a motive for the shooting.

The New York AG’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI), which is required by law to investigate all incidents where a police officer may have caused a person’s death, emphasized that the release of the video does not imply fault or criminality on the part of any individuals involved.

The release comes under Attorney General Letitia James’ directive aimed at increasing public transparency and trust in law enforcement investigations, her office said.

State Route 9 was shut down for several hours on the day of the incident while investigators processed the scene.

Click here to view NYSP footage of the incident.

