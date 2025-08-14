Watch: Fired DOJ Worker Hurls Hoagie At Customs Officer In Viral DC Video

Sean Charles Dunn, 37, was charged in a criminal complaint with one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Dunn was fired earlier in the day by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who called the incident “an example of the Deep State we have been up against” in a post on X. “Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony,” she wrote.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, on the 2000 block of 14th Street NW while Metro Transit Police and CBP officers were on patrol, prosecutors said.

Charging documents state Dunn approached CBP Agent Gregory Lairmore, stood inches from his face, pointed a finger, and shouted, “F--- you! You f---ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” He allegedly continued yelling for several minutes before returning and hurling a wrapped sandwich at Lairmore, striking him in the chest.

An observer’s Instagram video captured the exchange, showing Dunn screaming at the officer before winding back and throwing the hoagie.

Dunn allegedly tried to run but was caught by police. While being processed, he reportedly told an officer, “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” according to court records.

Dunn had his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey and was released on his own recognizance. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.