Watch: Bodycam Shows Fatal Officer Shooting Of NY Man Armed With Pellet Gun

Brandon Moore, 34, was killed following a standoff with New York State Police and Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies at the Ellsworth Apartments on Route 9 in Malta on Thursday, April 10, as Daily Voice reported.

Authorities alleged that Moore aimed a gun at police. The weapon was later determined to be a pellet gun, police said.

Footage of the incident, released by the New York Attorney General’s Office Wednesday, June 11, shows at least eight troopers and deputies lined up in a hallway with weapons drawn.

View footage of the incident below.

As Moore opens his apartment door, officers shout commands to put his hands up. He appears to step forward, partially obscured in the footage, prompting officers to open fire.

Over a dozen shots ring out. As Moore falls to the floor, one officer is heard yelling to his colleagues, “Breathe through your nose, out through your mouth,” in an effort to calm the group amid the high-adrenaline chaos.

Moore was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers later recovered a pellet gun at the scene.

The shooting unfolded after police responded to a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. reporting a domestic incident. When they arrived, they encountered a woman who was bleeding and leaving the apartment, police said.

Two troopers suffered minor injuries during the incident, though the nature of those injuries has not been disclosed.

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is tasked with investigating any incident in which a police officer may have caused a civilian’s death, whether the individual was armed or unarmed.

“The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party,” the AG’s office said, adding that the public disclosure was made in the interest of transparency.

Moore’s death came just one day after a separate fatal police shooting in Malta, when a gunman with a rifle opened fire on the New York State Police barracks. That shooter was also killed; no troopers were injured in that case.

