Watch: BMW Driver Ignores Police, Plows Through Street Festival Crowd Before Arrest

On a day that started with an explosion in Laurel, local resident Kai Deberry-Bostick, 28, provided the fireworks after making a scene and plowing through an officer, then through a busy crowd filled with children and families during the annual Main Street Festival.

The festival and parade have been a mainstay in Laurel for years, where they shut down Main Street in its entirety to allow locals and visitors to enjoy the event.

Deberry-Bostick did not care.

In video recorded by an officer working at the festival, a polite officer advised that Deberry-Bostick was not going to be able to take her BMW through Main Street, as it was blocked off.

He offered to call the woman a taxi, but she had other ideas.

"There has to be another way," Deberry-Bostick insisted. "I'm not taking a taxi all the way to Virginia ... I need to get out. I gotta go."

While the officer apologized for her "inconvenience," Deberry-Bostick got out of her car, removed the police tape blocking her from Main Street, and proceeded to get back in the BMW while exclaiming she "has to go to work."

The officer got in front of the vehicle, but Deberry-Bostick was not deterred.

In the video shared by the Laurel Police Department, Deberry-Bostick can be seen driving through crowds of people while shouting at them to get out of the way.

Deberry-Bostick never made it to work.

The video concluded with the woman in handcuffs, and she has since been charged criminally, according to police.

One officer suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported by festival goers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.