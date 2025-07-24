Watch: Bear Walks Near Woman Pushing Stroller On Quiet Monsey Street

The close call happened in Monsey on Powderhorn Drive, according to a report from The Monsey Scoop on Wednesday, July 23.

In the video, a woman is seen strolling casually with a baby in tow—completely unaware that a black bear is quietly walking behind her.

Fortunately, the bear veered off and walked away without incident. The woman and child were unharmed. A video of the incident was posted by The Monsey Scoop:

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), black bear activity increases in summer during breeding season, when young bears begin traveling alone in search of new territory.

While black bears are not usually a threat to people, officials warned they can become dangerous if they feel threatened or grow too comfortable around humans.

Authorities say anyone who spots a bear damaging property or lingering too long should call the DEC regional wildlife office at (845) 256-3098 during business hours. If a bear becomes an immediate threat to public safety, residents should call 911.

