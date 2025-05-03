Warren Buffett To Step Down From Firm He Built Into $1.1 Trillion Powerhouse

The 94-year-old chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate, made the announcement on Saturday, May 3, during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska — his hometown.

He has guided the company through major acquisitions and market shifts.

Buffett said he plans to give up his role by year’s end. He named Greg Abel as his successor, noting Abel would have “the final word” on operations and investments. Still, Buffett added he would “hang around and conceivably be useful in a few cases.”

Abel, the company's vice-chairman of non-insurance operations, is a 62-year-old Canadian native from Edmonton, Alberta.

Known for spotting undervalued companies, Buffett said only his children knew of the move before the announcement — prompting a standing ovation from thousands of Berkshire shareholders.

