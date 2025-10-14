Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Wanted Woman Caught With Narcotics After Trying To Flee Cops In Hudson Valley: Cops

A woman wanted on felony warrants was caught with narcotics on her after trying to run from officers in Dutchess County, police said. 

Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police
Ben Crnic
The incident happened around 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, near Main Street and Rose Street in Poughkeepsie, according to the city's police department.

Officers were investigating a city ordinance violation when 42-year-old Amie Kohler allegedly attempted to flee, the department said. 

She was quickly apprehended and found to have two active warrants — one from Poughkeepsie City Court for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and another from the New York State Police for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, according to police.

Police said that at the time of her arrest, Kohler was also found to be in possession of a quantity of narcotics. In addition to the warrants, she was charged with second-degree bail jumping, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. 

Kohler was arraigned in Poughkeepsie City Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail, police said. 

