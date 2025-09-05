Wanted Teen Caught After Fleeing Cops, Tossing Loaded Gun In Rockland Park: Police

The incident happened in Haverstraw on Tuesday, Sept. 2 around 8 p.m., the Haverstraw Police Department announced on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Officers said they spotted Miciaih Cozart of Haverstraw in the downtown business district and knew he had multiple active warrants. When they tried to stop him on the sidewalk, Cozart ran, police said.

During the chase, police added that Cozart tried to throw away a loaded firearm in a park on Main Street before he was caught and taken into custody. The gun was later found.

Cozart was arraigned in Haverstraw Justice Court and sent to the Rockland County Correctional Facility on $25,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or a partially secured bond.

In addition to his warrants, he was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.

