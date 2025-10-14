Walmart Shoppers Can Soon Buy Products Through ChatGPT: Here's How

Walmart has reached a deal with OpenAI to let customers shop directly through ChatGPT, the big-box giant announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Shoppers will soon be able to buy products from Walmart and Sam's Club directly within ChatGPT using Instant Checkout.

The feature allows users to chat, plan meals, restock essentials, and discover new items without leaving a ChatGPT conversation.

"For many years now, e-commerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses," said Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon. "That is about to change. There is a native AI experience coming that is multimedia, personalized, and contextual."

Walmart hasn't said when shoppers can buy items on ChatGPT.

"We're excited to partner with Walmart to make everyday purchases a little simpler," said OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. "It's just one way AI will help people every day under our work together."

Walmart said it has used AI-powered tools to improve its product catalogs and reduce fashion production timelines by up to 18 weeks. The company also claims AI has reduced customer care resolution times by 40%.

OpenAI first announced Instant Checkout in late September. The feature supports single-item purchases from Etsy sellers, with plans to expand to more than one million Shopify merchants like Skims and Glossier.

In June, Walmart launched an AI assistant within its app called Sparky.

