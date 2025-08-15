Wallkill Man Who Sexually Assaulted CT 9-Year-Old Gets Decades Behind Bars: State

Nicholas Hall, 32, was found guilty in February by a Superior Court jury in Bridgeport of multiple charges stemming from abuse that took place from December 2018 through April 2020. Prosecutors said Hall used his position of trust within the victim’s family to commit the crimes.

“The victim in this matter was extremely courageous in testifying to the heinous acts that were inflicted upon her,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Davis said. “The victim and her family have lived with this case for five years now, and the State hopes that they can find some measure of peace with this disposition.”

Hall was arrested in June 2020, a month after the victim’s mother told police he had assaulted her daughter and another child. Police said the victims described being sexually assaulted multiple times while Hall babysat them when their mother was at work.

When Hall was taken into custody in the girls’ driveway, police said they found nearly five pounds of cannabis in his car. He was later charged with operating a drug factory, earlier reports said.

During the trial, prosecutors focused on the older victim’s case, calling 13 witnesses, including the child. Hall did not testify. After two-and-a-half days of deliberations, the jury returned guilty verdicts on four of six counts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.