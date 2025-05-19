VP JD Vance Raises Doubts About Biden’s Fitness As President Post-Cancer Diagnosis

Vance made the statement while speaking to the media aboard Air Force Two on Monday, May 19, on the way back from Rome where he attended the papal inauguration at St. Peter's Square.

While Vance conveyed his hopes for Biden’s recovery, the VP stated, "Look, I will say, whether the right time to have this conversation is now or at some point in the future. We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job.”

“Why didn’t the American people have more accurate information about what he was actually dealing with?" Vance went on to say. "This is serious stuff. This is the guy who carries around the nuclear football for the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

"This is not child’s play. And we can pray for good health. But also recognize that if you’re not in good enough health to do the job, you shouldn’t be doing the job.”

A “small nodule” was found last week on the 82-year-old Biden's prostate after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms, according to a statement from his personal office released late Sunday afternoon, May 18.

Days later, Biden was then diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone, said the statement.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," according to Biden's office. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

