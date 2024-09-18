Mostly Cloudy 76°

Armed, Dangerous Man Nabbed After Hours-Long Search In Hudson Valley, Police Say

An armed and dangerous man wanted for numerous violent felony crimes in New York City managed to elude New York State Police and multiple agencies for hours before his capture.

Ali, the suspect, was caught on a resident's video camera on the run.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
The incident began in Orange County on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Woodbury.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, Ali Ali, age unknown, refused to stop while driving a stolen vehicle from troopers on I-87. During the pursuit, Ali crashed the car, which caught fire.

He ran from the scene into a wooded area, and multiple police agencies joined the hunt for the "armed and dangerous" man, Nevel said.

After hours of searching, Ali was captured in the Highland Mills area. 

State Police thanked all of the agencies which assisted in their search. 

