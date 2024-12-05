Video Shows Trooper Kill Wanted Man Armed With Knife In Hudson Valley (Watch)

The confrontation between Ali of New York City and State Police began after troopers received information that Ali Ali, was wanted for an alleged assault and was traveling in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 18, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Around 5:30 a.m., troopers spotted the stolen vehicle driving on the New York State Thruway in Orange County and attempted to pull it over.

Ali continued driving until he collided with another vehicle, jumped out, and ran into the nearby woods. Hours later, around 2 p.m., troopers spotted Ali in a wooded area near Trout Brook Road in Woodbury.

Ali allegedly had a knife in his hand and moved toward the troopers. One trooper discharged his service weapon, striking Ali; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers recovered a knife at the scene, James said.

The bodycam footage released by James' office show troopers running after Ali in the woods.

"Drop the knife!" police yell, before deploying a taser. Then, shots were fired. Click here to watch (warning: the link contains graphic footage that some may find disturbing).

The body cam footage is released publicly whenever a police officer causes the death of a person. James said the release of the footage does not indicate innocence or guilt.

