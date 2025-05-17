Video Shows Moment Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Ben Cohen Is Hauled Out Of Senate Over Gaza Protest

The 74-year-old Cohen was arrested Wednesday, May 14, after joining several protesters in interrupting a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing that featured testimony from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Capitol Police said Cohen and the others were charged with “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding,” a misdemeanor offense related to illegal protesting within congressional buildings.

Six of the protesters—all but Cohen—also faced additional charges of resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

Footage of the incident shows several protesters interrupting the proceedings while shouting and waving signs. One person shouted, “RFK kills people with AIDS,” before Cohen rose from his seat and accused Congress of enabling the deaths of children in Gaza.

“Congress kills poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs and pays for it by kicking kids off Medicaid in the US,” Cohen said as officers escorted him out of the room in restraints.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana, who chaired the hearing, ordered Capitol Police to remove the group, remarking after the disruption, “That was a made-for-C-SPAN moment.”

Following his release from custody, Cohen doubled down on his message, posting on X: “I can’t call myself an American and not put my body on the line. For me, our government-funded destruction and slaughter of families living in Gaza is an attack on justice, common decency, and what I had thought was the American way.”

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Merrick, Cohen co-founded Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc. in 1978 alongside childhood friend Jerry Greenfield. The duo turned a $12,000 investment and a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont into one of the most socially outspoken and successful ice cream companies in the world.

Long known for mixing social activism with entrepreneurship, Cohen has protested for numerous causes over the years—from campaign finance reform to criminal justice to antiwar movements—often using his public platform to spotlight issues he says are neglected by mainstream politics.

