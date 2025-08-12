Video Shows Moment Authorities Bring NY Mom, Son Back To NJ After Deadly Drag Racing Crash

Alvi Limani, 20, of Staten Island, and his mother Vilma Vneshta, 42, were apprehended on Thursday, July 17, near Miami, FL, after fleeing in an attempt to leave the country, According to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick J. Callahan said.

A passenger on another plane captured the mother-son duo being led off of a plane in cuffs.

Limani was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree vehicular homicide, second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and multiple related offenses, officials said. Vneshta was charged with third-degree hindering.

Authorities said the charges stem from a June 29, crash on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge, when Limani, driving a BMW X3, was allegedly racing a BMW M5 driven by Jeter Ogando, 23, of Perth Amboy.

The X3 struck two vehicles and rolled over, ejecting Albion Hysenaj, 20, and another passenger, both from Staten Island. Hysenaj later died, and the second passenger suffered serious injuries.

Also in the BMW was Emily Harrington, 19, of Staten Island, who prosecutors say fled the scene with Limani. Harrington is charged with hindering, obstruction, and conspiracy to endanger another. Ogando is charged with vehicular homicide, endangering, and assault by auto.

The mother and son were booked in the Middlesex County Jail, with Limani facing 15 charges and Vneshta facing two.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact NJSP Holmdel Station at 732-441-4500, ext. 7425, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

