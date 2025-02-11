Video Shows Congressman John Larson's Alleged Medical Episode On House Floor

The unsettling moment occurred on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 10, as Larson used his allotted five minutes to voice concerns over Elon Musk’s access to Americans' personal information.

As the 76-year-old neared the end of his speech, Larson suddenly froze. When he resumed speaking, his cadence had noticeably slowed, raising concern among those present. Click here to watch Larson speak via CCTV (begin at the 32-minute mark).

A spokesperson from his team told NBC Connecticut that the incident is believed to have been caused by an adverse reaction to new medication, and he had tests performed by the House attending physician out of an abundance of caution.

Larson was reportedly "engaged" and "alert" during meetings later that afternoon, NBC said.

Larson has represented Connecticut's first congressional district (Bristol, Hartford, and Torrington) since 1999.

