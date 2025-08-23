Fair 65°

Video: Shark Shows Up At NJ Beach Club During Hurricane Erin — And Won't Leave: Report

A small sand shark swam up to the outdoor host stand at Bird & Betty’s in Beach Haven late Thursday night, Aug. 21, after flooding from the storm pushed it out of the bay, NJ Advance Media reported.

A sand shark showed up at Bird &amp; Betty's during Hurricane Erin.

 Photo Credit: birdandbettyslbi
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

“Fish are friends… but not usually our customers,” the club joked in an Instagram post, adding that Beach Haven police “had to save the local wildlife tonight instead of verifying ID.” 

Video shows an officer scooping up the shark and carrying it back to the water.

The shark was first spotted wiggling in floodwaters in the parking lot, NJ Advance Media said. Even after being returned to the bay, it apparently kept coming back. A security guard ultimately returned the shark to its home in the ocean once and for all, NJ Advance Media says.

The restaurant reopened the next night for “regular Friday night fun” after a quick cleanup.

